(Video) ‘Reluctantly…’ – Liverpool given big transfer boost over 19y/o who’s already wowed Slot

Liverpool may just have been handed a significant boost regarding one player who’s been linked with a possible move to Anfield.

According to The Telegraph, the Reds are among several European clubs showing an interest in Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh, with Luke Edwards writing that Arne Slot ‘was full of praise for’ the teenager, who played under the new LFC head coach while on loan at Feyenoord in 2023/24.

The Magpies’ need to satisfy Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) could now force them to sell the 19-year-old against their wishes, as reported live on Sky Sports News on Saturday afternoon.

Their report stated: “[Newcastle] are reluctantly set to cash in on teenager Yankuba Minteh this summer to help their PSR situation. He’s been on loan actually at Arne Slot’s Feyenoord, scoring 10 goals for them.

“A number of clubs in Germany, Italy and Holland have already registered an interest in the winger. Newcastle could command a fee of upwards of £25m for a player who’s yet to actually play a first-team game for them.”

While the Sky Sports update didn’t mention Liverpool, it’d come as no surprise if the Reds were interested in Minteh, particularly given his fruitful working relationship with Slot at Feyenoord over the past year.

Richard Hughes would be well advised to try and take advantage of the PSR worries at St James’ Park, potentially delivering a tremendous first signing for our new head coach.

You can view the update on Minteh below (from 0:32), via @SkySportsNews on X: