Fabrizio Romano drops priority item on Liverpool agenda after Slot transfer meetings

Liverpool have a number of key contracts to consider as we approach the summer transfer window.

Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s current terms will only take them until the summer of 2025.

Fabrizio Romano now reports that the relevant contact with the players in question should take place ‘this week’ following Arne Slot’s arrival as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

“At the moment it’s still quiet. This week with Arne Slot coming in at Liverpool and starting all the meetings with the directors they will start the real strategy and they will prepare for the summer transfer window and the contract situations to be clarified,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on The Debrief.

“At the moment, all these players are waiting to start conversations with Liverpool. I think it will be this week that they start having contact with the club to clarify their contract situation. At the moment, it’s really quiet. These players are not forcing to leave the club so far. Liverpool are waiting to have direct contact.”

The Dutchman began work officially at L4 on June 1.

Both our No.4 and No.66 will play a significant part in the upcoming European Championship, with our No.11 set to feature in one more World Cup qualifier in June.

Trent Alexander-Arnold the one to worry about

We’re expecting Van Dijk to put pen to paper on a new contract with little complaint. He’s clearly in love with the club and continues to perform at the highest standard in the backline.

The real concern for us, however, is Real Madrid’s reported interest in Alexander-Arnold.

Los Blancos will genuinely need to recruit a new right-back by the following summer window – at which point our vice skipper’s current terms will have run out.

We absolutely shouldn’t have let this particular contract situation drag on for as long as it did. Now we’re in a situation where we may have to offer Trent the world to keep him in Merseyside for the foreseeable future.

