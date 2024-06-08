‘What I’m hearing’: Fabrizio Romano reacts to rumours of Saudi interest in Alisson Becker this summer

The Saudi Arabian summer window threat looks set to reemerge this year.

One man the Saudi Pro League is thought to have in its sights is Liverpool’s No.1 goalkeeper, Alisson Becker.

Fortunately, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Brazilian international currently has no desire to leave Merseyside. Both the club and the player are happy with their relationship and it’s expected the former Roma shotstopper will have a key part to play in the Arne Slot era.

“Let me clarify on Alisson who has a long-term contract with Liverpool but we have many rumours about Saudi. It is true that there was interest from Saudi. End of February, beginning of March, they approached Alisson about a potential move,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on The Debrief.

“But what I’m hearing is that Alisson is really happy at Liverpool and they’re really happy with him. So I see him staying and playing an important part in Liverpool’s new project.”

The 31-year-old’s current terms are set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

Meanwhile, third-choice ‘keeper Adrian has been offered fresh terms, whilst Caoimhin Kelleher could make an exit in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile: Ederson currently set to stay put at Atalanta

The stopgap solution in Wataru Endo seems unlikely to last going into the 2024/25 campaign.

One long-term option we’re thought to have identified to fill the No.6 role going forward is Atalanta’s Ederson.

The Europa League winners, however, have yet to receive any kind of official bid – despite reports to the contrary – ahead of the opening of the summer window on June 14.

Liverpool have expressed some interest, judging by our talks with the player’s agents, but we’ll have to wait and see if this develops further.

