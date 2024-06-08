(Video) Toney robs Alexander-Arnold of certain assist with huge miss

Trent Alexander-Arnold seems to have spent the season being trolled by rival supporters but now he’s playing for England, they can’t get enough of him.

As Gareth Southgate continues his one-man mission to ruin the chances of his nation winning the Euros, our vice captain started the match on the bench.

With Wembley watching the home side trail to Iceland, the Scouser delivered a sumptuous volleyed cross across the face of the goal.

Ivan Toney decided to blaze his effort wide instead of finding the back of the net and robbed our man of certain assist.

You can watch the Alexander-Arnold pass courtesy of Channel 4 Sport (via @melfc6655 on X):

