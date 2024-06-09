(Video) Lethal: Diogo Jota scored the most Jota goal ever; his second in a row for Portugal

Diogo Jota is a truly inevitable force in football.

The Portuguese international hadn’t played a game for club or country since the tail-end of April in a 3-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

He made the bench against his former club Wolves but wasn’t brought onto the field of play for Jurgen Klopp’s final game in charge of Liverpool.

Give him two rounds of 45 minutes – against Israel and Croatia respectively – ahead of the Euros, however, and Jota makes the most of it.

Two games, 90 minutes in total, and two goals. Forget Thanos. If anyone’s “inevitable”, it’s our resident slotter.

