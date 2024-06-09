Liverpool insider says two wingers really intriguing the Reds; both scored 32 goals last term

Liverpool are considered ‘more likely’ to move for a new wide man this summer as opposed to a No.6.

Two names that are thought to ‘offer the greatest intrigue’ are PSV’s Johan Bakayoko and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.

“A new wide forward is more likely, given doubts over the long-term futures of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz,” Ian Doyle reported for the Liverpool Echo.

“While there has been no suggestion Salah wants to leave this summer, the Egyptian is out of contract at the end of next season with strong interest from Saudi Arabia. Diaz, meanwhile, is being courted by both Paris Saint-Germain – who want a replacement for Kylian Mbappe – and Barcelona, although the Catalans would have to move players on before they can afford to make an offer. That expected wait would not suit Liverpool, who prefer to map out their transfer plans early.

“This is the position, then, where a raft of players have been linked with two – Johan Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus – offer the greatest intrigue. Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville is another worthy of note.”

The pair of wide men registered a collective 32 goals across all competitions in 2023/24. The Belgian’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2026, whilst the Ghanaian is on the Hammers’ books until 2028.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Julen Lopetegui’s men could be encouraged to part ways with Kudus to satisfy financial requirements. This follows another development at the club, with Lucas Pacqueta – a reported target of Manchester City – now accused of breaching the FA’s betting rules.

READ MORE: What Ian Doyle has now heard about Liverpool and Goncalo Inacio

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano lifts lid on whether ‘unbelievable’ 25-y/o player will still be at Liverpool next season

Would Kudus or Bakayoko suit Liverpool more?

There’s a certain attraction to pursuing the 23-year-old West Ham footballer. Liverpool will know exactly what they’re getting given he’s already played a year of football in the Premier League. He’s excelled in England too.

Bakayoko, on the other hand, represents something of a risk. The underlying numbers of what you’d expect from a potential Liverpool signing are still there.

The Belgian international registers 6.35 touches in the opposing box on average (last 365 days) and ranks in the 86th percentile for non-penalty xG (outside of top five European leagues), according to FBref.

It’s a stark difference to Luis Diaz (7.22) and Mo Salah’s (8.74) numbers, though you’d expect this to potentially improve in a better side.

Do we go for the likely cheaper risk? Or the known quantity?

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!