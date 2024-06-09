Medical booked: Fabrizio Romano drops huge breakthrough transfer news this morning – Rival Watch

West Ham are now understood to have booked a medical next week ahead of the impending signing of Luis Guilherme, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian columnist confirmed the news in his latest Daily Briefing exclusive with CaughtOffside this morning.

“Luis Guilherme’s move from Palmeiras to West Ham is verbally done, but before the transfer is Here We Go, we wait for the player’s medical to be completed and the contracts to be signed,” the Guardian journalist wrote.

“The medical tests will take place early next week between Tuesday and Wednesday with the winger travelling to England on Sunday with his agent. The 18-year-old will then sign a five-year contract at West Ham.”

The teenager is considered one of the brightest talents in Brazil, playing in a remarkable Palmeiras outfit also featuring Real Madrid-bound Endrick.

Sporting director Tim Steidten is believed to be owed some significant credit for getting the deal over line.

Meanwhile at Liverpool…

We’ve been rather quiet in the transfer window thus far. The best insight seemingly anyone can come up with at the minute is that Arne Slot’s outfit has held talks with agents (most notably those of Atalanta’s Ederson).

That’s not necessarily an issue. Liverpool at its very best under the Michael Edwards regime was always a silent killer in the market. We rather suspect things won’t change under new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Still, links will prevail regardless. One we’re quite curious about here at Empire of the Kop is Newcastle United loanee Yankuba Minteh.

The Magpies are understood to be ‘reluctantly’ open to selling the high-octane right-sided winger this summer. And only for £40m! £40m! We’re talking in the range of money forked out for the likes of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

If Newcastle are open to it – Liverpool should be all over this.

