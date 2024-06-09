Fabrizio Romano drops Summerville to Liverpool update which seems to contradict recent reports

Crysencio Summerville looks set to be one of those names which continues to crop up in relation to Liverpool transfer rumours right throughout the summer.

The Leeds United winger has been linked with the Reds in recent weeks, although Leeds Live claimed earlier this week that the Merseysiders have ended their interest in the 22-year-old.

However, in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Sunday morning, Fabrizio Romano suggested that any reports of LFC pulling out of the race for the Dutchman are premature.

He wrote: “Liverpool and Chelsea have both been scouting Crysencio Summerville for months, but then in terms of negotiations, nothing has started yet. Talk of the Reds no longer being interested in the winger can’t be true as it is still early for this transfer.

“The appreciation from both clubs is still there, so we have to see if they decide to approach Leeds for Summerville at some point during the transfer window.”

As is often the case coming up to (and throughout) a transfer window, reports on certain players may be contradictory, so it can be difficult to be judge exactly where the truth lies.

Given Romano’s reputation as one of the most trusted reporters in football, we’d be inclined to think that his information is generally accurate, and that Liverpool haven’t yet called a halt to their interest in Summerville.

As the Italian points out, we’re still in the early part of the summer, so there’s plenty of time remaining for this story to develop between now and the end of August.

With the Leeds winger not part of the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024 and therefore having no distractions from his situation at club level, the Reds could get the ball rolling on a potential move for him while the tournament is in progress.

It feels like a slow-burning transfer link for the time being, but it’s one which still seems to have life in it, despite recent claims to the contrary. Expect to hear plenty more of Summerville’s name in the rumour mill over the next few weeks.

