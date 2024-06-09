Fabrizio Romano lifts lid on whether ‘unbelievable’ 25-y/o player will still be at Liverpool next season

Caoimhin Kelleher’s future is not necessarily tied to an exit from Liverpool Football Club this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds still consider the Republic of Ireland international an important asset. Key to this transfer story is whether or not Alisson Becker’s understudy opts to make a switch in the upcoming summer window.

“There has been no update yet on the future of Caoimhin Kelleher at Liverpool, with everything very quiet at present,” the CaughtOffside columnist reported in his latest Daily Briefing exclusive.

“Liverpool consider him an important player, and they are very happy with him. The only way that changes is if the goalkeeper decides that he wants to leave this summer, but it’s still all quiet there.”

The ‘unbelievable’ (as described by Jurgen Klopp on TNT) 25-year-old’s current terms with the Merseysiders run until the summer of 2026.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Meanwhile, Arne Slot’s outfit is thought to have offered a contract renewal to third-choice ‘keeper Adrian. Though, reports coming out of Spain now suggest the 37-year-old would be open to a return to his homeland.

READ MORE: Medical booked: Fabrizio Romano drops huge breakthrough transfer news this morning – Rival Watch

READ MORE: ‘What I’m hearing’: Fabrizio Romano reacts to rumours of Saudi interest in Alisson Becker this summer

Liverpool must try and get another year out of Kelleher

It seems almost grossly unfair to try and keep Kelleher at Anfield. Particularly now that he’s openly come out about his desire to be a No.1 at a club – be it Liverpool or another.

Yet, there’s no question it would eliminate a relatively serious headache for our new sporting director.

The holding midfielder market may look a bit barebones at the moment but we can’t imagine the market for backup shotstoppers is booming either!

Ultimately, our opinion here at Empire of the Kop is that Caoimhin’s more than earned his shot at regular football elsewhere should an appropriate offer arise. We’d love to keep him, of course, but the timing would be right for the player.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!