‘Looks like…’ – Journalist shares what he noticed about Szoboszlai after Hungary injury scare

Hungary’s 3-0 win over Israel on Saturday was overshadowed by an injury scare for Dominik Szoboszlai, who was forced off just before the hour mark.

Coming just one week prior to their opening match at Euro 2024, it would’ve been a very worrying sight to witness the Liverpool midfielder and national team captain being forcibly withdrawn.

However, a post-match update from journalist Bence Bocsak may quell any fears of the 23-year-old missing out on a second consecutive European Championship through injury.

He posted on X: “Dominik Szoboszlai came onto the pitch and was walking fine after the final whistle today. Looks like his thigh problem was just a precaution.”

🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai came onto the pitch and was walking fine after the final whistle today. Looks like his thigh problem was just a precaution. pic.twitter.com/oyQmGBJ4Kn — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 8, 2024

Having had to pull out of Euro 2020 on the eve of the tournament due to injury, it’d be extremely cruel for Szoboszlai if here to miss this summer’s finals in Germany for the same reason.

He’d enjoyed a flying start to his Liverpool career before incurring a hamstring problem which sidelined him for most of January and February, and he hasn’t exerted the same influence on matches since then.

Thankfully, it looks as if Marco Rossi was simply playing it safe by withdrawing the 23-year-old against Israel, particularly with Hungary’s first match of Euro 2024 coming up next Saturday.

Fingers crossed that Szoboszlai will be able to feature at the tournament, and that he and his Reds teammates come through it without any injury blows which’d hamper Arne Slot’s pre-season preparations later in the summer.

