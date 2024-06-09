What Ian Doyle has now heard about Liverpool and Goncalo Inacio

Liverpool are firmly in the market for a new centre-back following the departure of Joel Matip at the end of his contract last term.

The only question that remains is which name the Merseysiders will prioritise ahead of the opening of the summer window on June 14.

The Echo’s chief Liverpool writer, Ian Doyle did note links to Willian Pacho and Leny Yoro. Though, both options present their own unique hurdles.

“Willian Pacho of Eintracht Frankfurt and 18-year-old Leny Yoro of Lille have both been linked, although the former is rated at more than £50m and the latter is interesting Real Madrid,” the reporter wrote.

Goncalo Inacio’s name has surfaced repeatedly on the transfer rumour grapevine.

Doyle, however, has now noted that the Sporting Lisbon defender ‘is understood to not be high up the shortlist.’

Liverpool face a ticking clock on Inacio move

Fabrizio Romano has warned Liverpool that Manchester United have yet to make the Portuguese start their main target whilst they consider the future of the managerial role.

As such, it will allow us a brief window to take the lead in the race for Inacio’s signature, should we so wish.

Judging by Doyle’s update, however, that seems an unlikely eventuality at this stage. Even if we have indeed expressed some interest by virtue of scouting the footballer previously.

