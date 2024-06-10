(Images) Alisson adorns bizarre three-digit squad number as Brazil captain

Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper in the world and that’s why he was handed the captain’s armband for Brazil on a special evening for the nation.

As reported on cbf.com.br (translated): ‘In addition to captaining the Brazilian team in the friendly against Mexico, Alisson had another important role this Saturday (8): wearing the commemorative shirt in honor of the 110th anniversary of the founding of the CBF.’

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will be interested to hear Louis van Gaal’s honest take on Arne Slot

Wearing the number 110 is likely not to be something our No.1 does again in his career and this was certainly a great honour for him.

Speaking after the match, the 31-year-old said: “It is an honor for me to be able to wear this shirt. It is a very symbolic number of our entire history, of our nation. All achievements are carried on our chest. It is an honor and a great joy to be able to wear this shirt.”

You can view the images of Alisson via cbf.com.br:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️