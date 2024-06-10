‘Saying a few things…’ – Liverpool gem who Robertson loves fires defiant message to his doubters

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay endured a miserable, injury-plagued 2023/24 season, but he’s determined to silence a few doubters over the next 12 months.

The 20-year-old was unable to feature much for either Preston or Bolton during separate loan spells last term, but he’s now hoping for better luck after securing yet another temporary move, this time to Wigan Athletic.

Speaking to Latics TV (via Liverpool Echo), the young right-back is already counting down the days until the start of the new campaign, and he had a message for those who he feels may be ‘doubting’ him.

Ramsay declared: “I’m just excited for the start of the season, really. When I was driving up to the training ground, there was a real excitement.

“I don’t know what it was, just hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do and probably prove a few people wrong as well who have been maybe saying a few things or doubting me.”

Injuries can be massively detrimental to a young player’s development, and Ramsay won’t have been done any favours by missing the bulk of the 2023/24 campaign due to various problems.

In stark contrast to his woes over the past 12 months, fellow young right-back Conor Bradley has emerged as a genuine first-team option for Liverpool, thus making it even harder for the Scot to make a real breakthrough at Anfield.

However, a footballer’s fortunes can swing 180 degrees in a relatively short space of time, and if the former Aberdeen gem can thrive at Wigan and enjoy better luck on the injury front, his long-term LFC prospects could look substantially brighter in 2025.

Ramsay has already made a big impression at his parent club, with Andy Robertson backing his compatriot to go on and have a ‘special‘ career, and Jurgen Klopp hailing him as an ‘exceptional‘ talent.

The 2024/25 season feels like a pivotal one for the Scottish youngster, and if there are those who’ve already written off his chances of making it at Liverpool, let’s hope he can follow through on his intentions to prove them wrong!

