(Video) Darwin Nunez blanks 20-year-old YouTuber in chance encounter

Darwin Nunez is enjoying a successful start to his summer with Uruguay after bagging himself a hat-trick already and he seems happy with life.

Our No.9 was walking around when he was spotted by YouTuber Jack Doherty, who decided to get his camera out to record the interaction.

READ MORE: (Video) Another injury: Liverpool leader spotted limping out of training ahead of Euros

Instead of capturing a special moment, the forward walked right past the internet star.

It made for some interesting viewing!

You can watch the Nunez interaction via @DayLFC_ on X:

Nahh Nunez is officially my goat 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rjt3EZl4xf — Day🍃 (@DayLFC_) June 10, 2024

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️