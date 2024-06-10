(Video) Darwin Nunez blanks 20-year-old YouTuber in chance encounter

Darwin Nunez is enjoying a successful start to his summer with Uruguay after bagging himself a hat-trick already and he seems happy with life.

Our No.9 was walking around when he was spotted by YouTuber Jack Doherty, who decided to get his camera out to record the interaction.

Instead of capturing a special moment, the forward walked right past the internet star.

It made for some interesting viewing!

