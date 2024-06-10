(Video) Luis Diaz agonisingly close to scoring sublime goal in Colombia win

Luis Diaz hasn’t only been showing off his singing prowess for Colombia but also his football ability too, which was on show in the USA.

In a 5-1 demolition job of the home side, our No.7 had a golden chance to score the third goal of the day for his nation.

READ MORE: (Images) Alisson adorns bizarre three-digit squad number as Brazil captain

Daniel Munoz won the ball back high up the pitch and passed the ball to our man inside the box, as he unleashed a great shot on goal.

The 27-year-old was agonisingly close to scoring and the way in which he kicked the ball in anger afterwards, shows the former Porto man knew he should have found the back of the net.

You can watch the Diaz chance (from 2:35) via U.S. Soccer on YouTube:

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️