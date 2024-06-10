Reporter outlines what LaLiga dynamo is ‘thinking’ amid rumoured Liverpool interest

One reported Liverpool transfer target looks set to remain at his current club for next season as he’s ‘happy’ with his current situation.

There have been reports in recent weeks suggesting that the Reds have taken an interest in Takefusa Kubo, although these have come from sources which wouldn’t be considered top tier.

Writing for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto outlined the latest information on the Real Sociedad winger.

The reporter explained: “After links to Saudi Arabia in January, there’s been little noise around Takefusa Kubo. His situation more or less remains the same as it did then in many ways. Kubo is happy at Real Sociedad, La Real have not received any contact from any clubs interested, nor have they received any offers for him.

“I think that from the player’s perspective, he isn’t thinking about anything else beyond staying in Donostia-San Sebastian this summer. We’ve reported on the interest in Mikel Merino and Robin Le Normand in recent days, so no doubt Real Sociedad will be pleased not to be fighting to keep Kubo too.”

If Liverpool are seriously considering the signing of a wide attacker this summer, it now looks as if Kubo can be stricken off the shortlist given his apparent satisfaction in San Sebastian.

The 23-year-old excels in terms of taking on opponents, with his match average of 2.39 successful dribbles placing him among the top 9% of wingers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year (FBref).

However, one valid critique of the Japan forward is his comparatively low output, with just seven goals and five assists in 41 outings for Real Sociedad during 2023/24. For a player in his position with a team competing in Europe, those aren’t exactly earth-shattering returns.

Nonetheless, it seems far more likely that Liverpool will concentrate on more concrete targets such as Johan Bakayoko and Mohammed Kudus, both of whom generated far more productive numbers in the final third for PSV Eindhoven and West Ham repsectively this season.

