Offer being prepared for rumoured Liverpool target; meeting planned for this week – report

According to reports from Italy, there could be movement in the next few days regarding one rumoured Liverpool transfer target.

As reported by Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi), Lazio are preparing an offer to Feyenoord for Calvin Stengs, with a meeting being planned between the two clubs following the Serie A club’s initial exploration of a deal.

The 25-year-old is also believed to have interest from Anfield, with Arne Slot seemingly keen to be reunited with the playmaker, who he managed at De Kuip last season (The Laziali).

We’re at a time of the year when all sorts of transfer rumours are sprouting up, and given Slot’s Feyenoord previous, it seems inevitable that numerous players from the Rotterdam club will be touted as potential Liverpool targets this summer.

Stengs’ name hasn’t cropped up as abundantly as some of his teammates at De Kuip, so perhaps he’s not too high on the list of priorities for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes during the off-season.

If the Reds were to move for the 25-year-old, though, they’d be getting a highly effective playmaker who scored eight goals and set up a whopping 18 in 43 matches during the 2023/24 campaign (Transfermarkt).

The Dutchman unsurprisingly ranks among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe for assists per 90 minutes over the past year with 0.52 (FBref), so his creative influence is beyond question.

If Liverpool are determined to try and reunite Stengs with Slot this summer, they may need to move swiftly in order to prevent Lazio from swopping in for the 25-year-old over the coming days, if these latest reports prove to be accurate.

