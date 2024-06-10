Talks held: Liverpool considering sale of ‘super important’ player; already seeking his replacement

Liverpool may be looking to replace one member of their current squad this summer amid a prospective sale of the player.

According to Football Insider, Kostas Tsimikas is attracting interest ahead of the transfer window commencing on Friday, and talks are believed to have taken place as to whether the 28-year-old could depart.

The Reds’ recruitment team has duly cited left-back cover as a priority for the off-season, while discussions have been held with starting full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold over possible new contracts.

Could Liverpool plausibly cash in on Tsimikas during the summer transfer window?

Having faithfully served as Robertson’s backup throughout his four years at Anfield, he might have his sights set on a new challenge after making just 26 Premier League starts during his time on Merseyside, despite Jurgen Klopp previously hailing his ‘super important‘ contributions to the team.

Should the Greece international depart over the next few months, though, the Reds’ hierarchy must ensure that there’s adequate backup in place, as the Scotland captain won’t be able to feature in every match.

Joe Gomez can fill in at left-back if needed, while youngsters such as Owen Beck and Calum Scanlon will be hoping for further first-team involvement next season, but Arne Slot might want to bring in an experienced natural option in that area of the pitch.

It wouldn’t be the biggest shock in the world if Liverpool were to accept a decent offer for Tsimikas this summer, but only if the hierarchy are fully confident that a trusted alternative can either be promoted from within or brought to Anfield.

