(Video) Another injury: Liverpool leader spotted limping out of training ahead of Euros

Liverpool fans always dread an international break as we see to very often be on the end of the injury misfortune and that has once again been the case.

As reported on Sky Sports News, Andy Robertson clashed with striker Lawrence Shankland and was forced off during Scotland training in Germany.

This will be a huge worry to the nation and to their captain, who will be determined to lead his country out at a major competition.

With Ben Doak already missing the tournament due to a fitness concern, it’s a worrying time for the Scottish Reds.

You can watch the footage of Robertson via @ScotlandSky on X:

🚨 BREAKING Scotland captain Andy Robertson and striker Lawrence Shankland forced off during training in Germany. All the details 🔽 pic.twitter.com/E0TfIc84ve — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) June 10, 2024

