(Video) Aaron Ramsdale names the Liverpool player he’d pick in his five-a-side team

Aaron Ramsdale might play for one of Liverpool’s direct rivals, but he clearly holds one Reds maestro in very high regard.

Speaking to That’s Football on behalf of Adidas for the F50 launch, the Arsenal goalkeeper was asked to select his dream five-a-side team of players he’d like to feature alongside if he were directing an advert for the sportswear brand.

The 26-year-old instantly plumped for Zinedine Zidane and Kaka, while choosing Petr Cech between the sticks, and he completed his line-up with two England teammates in Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool vice-captain is an unjustified lightning rod for slander among rival clubs’ fans on social media, but Ramsdale’s five-a-side selection indicates just how highly our number 66 is regarded among his peers at the highest level of English football.

To give the Arsenal man his due, that team he’s picked would be absolutely riveting to watch!

You can view Ramsdale’s comments below, via That’s Football on YouTube: