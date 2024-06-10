(Video) Inevitable Mo Salah rescues result for Egypt with typically eye-catching finish

Mo Salah rescued a point for Egypt in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Guinea-Bissau on Monday evening.

The Pharaohs were 1-0 down with just over 20 minutes remaining when, not for the first time, the Liverpool superstar came up clutch for his country.

Cutting in from the right flank, the 31-year-old skipped past two defenders before letting fly from just inside the penalty area and finding the top corner of the home side’s net.

Salah may not have had the strongest finish to the season for the Reds, but he can always be relied upon to conjure a decisive moment for his team when they need it, whether that’s for his club or his nation.

You can view Salah’s equaliser below, taken from SSC’s match coverage and shared via @dougherty_49102 on X: