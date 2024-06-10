(Video) Szoboszlai’s highlights as midfielder limps off for Hungary

Dominik Szoboszlai is part of the large Liverpool contingent playing football this summer and also joining the worryingly enlarging injury list too.

Our No.8 had a typically dominant performance for Hungary against Israel, with his skill in the middle of the pitch being easy to see.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez blanks 20-year-old YouTuber in chance encounter

The one main concern from his display was that the 23-year-old had to be removed through what appeared to be a thigh injury.

Thankfully though, Hungarian football expert Bence Bocsak stated on X: ‘Didn’t look too serious. Definitely, just a precaution. Seemed to be struggling with a thigh problem and asked to come off.’



You can watch Szoboszlai’s highlights courtesy of Arena Sport (via 1947prod. on YouTube):

Ep108 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️