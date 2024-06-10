Journalist ‘can confirm’ one thing about Liverpool’s pursuit of ‘exceptional’ £35m winger

We’re still four days away from the summer transfer window commencing, but one name already looks set to be prominent throughout the next few weeks in terms of a possible move to Liverpool.

There have been conflicting reports in recent days about the Reds’ interest in Crysencio Summerville, with Leeds Live claiming that the Merseysiders had ended their pursuit of the 22-year-old but Fabrizio Romano insisting that LFC continue to appreciate the winger.

Transfer reporter Jacque Talbot has corroborated the Italian’s stance, taking to social media on Monday evening to state that Arne Slot’s side remain keen on the Leeds United forward.

He posted on X: “Can confirm, absolutely nothing to suggest that Liverpool have walked away from Summerville at this stage. As revealed, interest has been the [sic] from Reds since January. Newcastle remain keen, too. £35m or so should do it.”

Can confirm, absolutely nothing to suggest that Liverpool have walked away from Summerville at this stage. As revealed, interest has been the from Reds since January. Newcastle remain keen, too. £35m or so should do it. https://t.co/nfkyahYu44 — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) June 10, 2024

READ MORE: ‘Saying a few things…’ – Liverpool gem who Robertson loves fires defiant message to his doubters

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk continues rich scoring streak for Netherlands with poacher’s finish

Summerville’s name has perhaps been more prominent than any in the early weeks of the summer when it comes to prospective Liverpool signings, but will he go the way of Alexis Mac Allister and join the Reds after long-held interest, or will it be another Khephren Thuram/Manu Kone?

The latter pair dominated the Anfield rumour mill this time last year, only for neither of them to be among the four midfielders who’d go on to sign for Jurgen Klopp in the German’s penultimate transfer window on Merseyside.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Leeds’ failure to gain promotion from the Championship makes it quite plausible that the Dutch winger will leave Elland Road before the end of August, and having scored 21 goals for the Whites last season, we can understand why the Yorkshire club have seemingly placed a £35m valuation on him.

While he was very prolific in the second tier and dubbed ‘exceptional‘ by Michael Owen, Summerville hasn’t had nearly the same impact in the Premier League, netting just four times in 34 outings in the English top flight.

As ever, it’ll come down to whether Michael Edwards perceives the player to be worth the transfer fee that’s being demanded for him. If Liverpool’s CEO of Football thinks the Dutchman would be a genuine difference maker at Anfield, there’s every chance that the Reds will pay the money to get him.

This one looks set to run on for much of the summer transfer window…

READ MORE: A history of Liverpool players at the European Championship