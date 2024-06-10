‘Serious consideration’ – Journalist teases Euro 2024 selection hint which’ll delight Liverpool fans

The 24 managers involved at Euro 2024 will likely know the majority, perhaps even the entirety, of their starting XIs for their team’s first match at the tournament.

England get their group stage campaign underway next Sunday night when they face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Gareth Southgate’s line-up will feature some Liverpool representation.

On Monday evening, Paul Joyce reported for The Times that the 53-year-old is ‘giving serious consideration’ to playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield alongside Declan Rice.

The Three Lions boss is set to use training sessions this week to fine-tune his tactical blueprint for Euro 2024, part of which sees him ‘mulling over’ a start in the middle of the park for the Reds’ vice-captain.

READ MORE: Offer being prepared for rumoured Liverpool target; meeting planned for this week

READ MORE: Liverpool have a date in mind for Virgil van Dijk contract talks – report

Southgate has frequently deployed Trent in midfield over the past 12 months, aligning with Jurgen Klopp’s increased usage of the 25-year-old in a more advanced role in order to get the best out of his near-unparalleled creative abilities.

It was confirmed in recent days that the Liverpool star will wear the number 8 shirt for England at Euro 2024, which strongly hinted at the manager intending to use him in the middle of the park, and possibly as a starter.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Of course, the potential for injuries at the tournament could see the Reds player fill whatever position is needed, while his impressive outings at right-back in the Three Lions’ recent friendlies give the manager plenty of flexibility.

LFC fans will be quite pleased to discover that Trent looks likely to be in Southgate’s starting XI for the Serbia match on Sunday, and it’d be a just reward for his performances for club and country over the past year.

Now we just need him to stay fit throughout the competition so that he’ll be raring to go for Liverpool when the new season commences!

READ MORE: A history of Liverpool players at the European Championship