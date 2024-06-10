(Video) Virgil van Dijk continues rich scoring streak for Netherlands with poacher’s finish

Could Virgil van Dijk be a plausible outside shout for the Golden Boot at Euro 2024?

The Liverpool captain goes into the tournament in fine scoring form for his country, having now scored in both of Netherlands’ warm-up friendlies ahead of their first match at the finals.

Having scored his eighth international goal in a 4-0 win over Canada last Thursday, the 31-year-old popped up again to find the net for the Oranje against Iceland tonight.

A bout of head tennis in the visitors’ penalty area ended with Van Dijk nodding the ball past Hákon Rafn Valdim­arsson to double his team’s lead in Rotterdam.

If he can continue to produce the goods from set pieces in Germany over the next few weeks, the Reds’ number 4 might outscore quite a few high-profile forwards at the Euros!

You can check out Van Dijk’s goal below, taken from DAZN’s match coverage and shared via @dougherty_49102 on X: