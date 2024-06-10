Liverpool have a date in mind for Virgil van Dijk contract talks – report

Liverpool reportedly have an approximate date in mind for talks over a potential contract renewal for Virgil van Dijk – and it’s one which could worry Reds fans.

According to Football Insider, discussions regarding a new deal for the club captain will be deferred until late 2024, with incoming transfer activity taking priority following Arne Slot’s recent arrival at Anfield.

The new head coach wants to keep his compatriot at LFC beyond the expiry of his current contract in 12 months’ time, with the player recently stating his intentions to remain with the Reds for the 2024/25 campaign at least.

While we understand that incoming transfer activity is high on Liverpool’s priority list until the end of August, it seems very risky to put off the contract discussions with Van Dijk until the festive period.

If no new deal is brokered by January, other clubs will then be free to contact the Dutchman regarding a possible Bosman move for the summer of 2025, which’d see the Reds lose their £75m acquisition without yielding any fee in return from his departure.

Whatever about wanting to prioritise potential new signings for the duration of the transfer window, it feels baffling that Anfield chiefs would wait until December to try and nail down a new deal for the captain when they could easily do so at the beginning of autumn once the market shuts.

Even allowing for the fact that Van Dijk will turn 34 next summer and is currently earning £220,000 per week (Capology), his importance to Liverpool would seemingly make it a no-brainer to try and keep him at the club beyond that point.

The time will ultimately come that we have to replace our imperious number 4, but we believe that moment ought not to occur in the foreseeable future.

