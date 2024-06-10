(Video) Liverpool fans will be interested to hear Louis van Gaal’s honest take on Arne Slot

Louis van Gaal may be a former Manchester United manager but as a Dutchman, he will no doubt want to see a fellow countryman excel in the Premier League.

Speaking with Sky Sports about Liverpool’s appointment of Arne Slot, the 72-year-old said: “I think Liverpool have made a very good choice!”

It’s encouraging to see how enthusiastic the former coach of Netherlands is and let’s hope we can look back on this as a great prediction.

There doesn’t seem to be too many saying bad things about the former Feyenoord coach and that can only be a good sign.

"I think Liverpool have made a very good choice!" Louis van Gaal on Arne Slot, Liverpool's replacement for Jurgen Klopp 🔴 pic.twitter.com/wkjkawCtbP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) June 8, 2024

