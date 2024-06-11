‘Fearless’ suspected boyhood Red with 23-g/c drops telling Liverpool hint amid transfer links

Liverpool will no doubt be kicking themselves over their past decision to release Anthony Gordon from their academy.

Neighbours Everton swooped to pick up the footballer – believed to be a Reds fan (Echo) – in 2012, with Newcastle eventually getting the best out of the now 23-year-old.

Speaking ahead of the European Championship, the attacker hinted at the high regard he continues to hold the Reds in when discussing how he approaches his former club.

“It’s the same as any other match. It doesn’t matter to me who I’m playing, my preparation is always the same. It’s always at the best level it can be. I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a bit more motivation to just show yourself and do well,” the Newcastle United star told Sky Sports.

The left-sided Magpies wideman had a productive campaign in the north east, registering 23 goal contributions in 48 games (across all competitions).

Should Liverpool buy Anthony Gordon this summer?

We can’t see a world in which Luis Diaz is sold this summer given the very public comments made by the player, not to mention how important we continue to view the Colombian.

That said, there’s no question we’d like to see more goals coming from the left side of the front-three in future.

Ultimately, it wasn’t that long ago we were heading into games all but guaranteed a goal from one of the forward line when we boasted the attacking talents of Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah.

The ‘fearless’ (as described by Wayne Rooney, via Chronicle Live) wide man would offer a significant attacking threat, drive, bite and, importantly, goals.

To be fair to Diaz, the former FC Porto star did outscore Gordon by a goal (albeit with three more games played). However, he did fall short of the Englishman’s overall contributions last year.

Has Gordon been linked with Liverpool?

The Daily Star, for instance, have suggested Liverpool’s interest in Gordon should be taken seriously.

In fact, the Newcastle attacker is reportedly ‘near the top’ of our shortlist ahead of the summer window.

Whether he’ll be seriously pursued when both ourselves and Diaz are apparently committed to continuing their relationship together, of course, remains to be seen.

