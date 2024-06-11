(Video) Conor Bradley nets first half brace for Northern Ireland as ‘dream’ season continues

Conor Bradley was named in the starting XI for Northern Ireland this evening as they took on Andorra in an international friendly.

The Liverpool full-back, who burst onto the scene this year with a number of stunning performances under Jurgen Klopp, showed proper poacher’s instincts twice in six minutes to give his nation a two-goal lead.

His first was a delicate effort past the ‘keeper at the front post before he then latched onto the end of a brilliant cross to find the back of the net with a brave diving header.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah had fans going crazy last night following Egypt’s draw with Guinea-Bissau

The game, which is being played at the Estadio Enrique Roca de Murcia in Spain, may not mean a lot for either side but our No.84 will be delighted to get on the scoresheet for his country once again.

Bradley has started as a right wing back for Michael O’Neill’s side this evening and although he’s only 20 years of age he’s proved this term he’s got what it takes to shine on the biggest stage.

The full-back told the Belfast Telegraph this week (via Liverpoolfc.com) that ‘all my dreams came true in the past 12 months’ – and we’re delighted for him.

We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the watchful eye of Arne Slot and Co. during the upcoming campaign.

Check both of his goals below via @AnythingLFC_ on X (the game is currently 2-0 at HT at the time of writing):

Conor Bradley's first goal tonight for Northern Ireland 🟢pic.twitter.com/Jh5UqU0hiu — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) June 11, 2024