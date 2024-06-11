David Ornstein reacts to reports now circulating around Trent Alexander-Arnold

Reports coming out of the England camp ahead of the European Championship suggest that Trent Alexander-Arnold may start the nation’s opening game against Serbia on June 16.

The Liverpool fullback has been the subject of an ongoing debate over his ideal long-term position in the game.

David Ornstein, reacting to the rumours in question, has backed the Englishman to play a role in the middle of the park.

“I think he has done extremely well there in a few examples we’ve seen for England; of course the first warm-up match against Bosnia, he came on in the second-half against Iceland but was a right-back,” The Athletic reporter told Sky Sports.

“There is this fascination in the public. We would all get behind the idea of seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold play there. He’s an amazing, at times mercurial, talent. He can do things that other players simply can’t – especially in terms of his ball-striking, delivery, passing, vision.

“There may be some concerns over his defensive qualities, but if you’re playing alongside Declan Rice, I’m sure that would be mitigated.”

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The right-back has already showcased his outstanding ability on the ball with superb moments against Iceland and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

READ MORE: What Fabrizio Romano just heard from Liverpool as Mbappe exit fuels PSG transfer momentum

READ MORE: Not a winger: Liverpool have new ‘top priority’ transfer target this summer, says Fabrizio Romano

How long does Trent Alexander-Arnold have left on his contract?

Of a far greater concern for ourselves and fellow Liverpool fans is Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contract.

The defender’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025. Fortunately, the club is expected to engage in talks over renewals with the likes of our No.66, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah in the near future.

The sooner the better as far we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop!

Where will Arne Slot play Trent Alexander-Arnold?

New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot faces quite a conundrum.

Keeping Trent at Anfield will inevitably require some effort to satisfy his star fullback’s positional preferences.

“My specific skill set and what I’m best at is someone who plays in the middle,” the 25-year-old told The Times back in November last year.

“Someone who controls the game, controls the tempo, creates, breaks line, progresses the ball up the pitch.

“You probably get more out of me from being in the middle and I’m able to show off that skill set as much as possible.

“My role is to go and create and make things happen, control the game in the middle of the pitch, get the ball on to the attackers, play forward, run forward, goals, assists, create chances, get people off their seats.”

His performances in the upcoming Euros may very well vindicate that claim. At which point, the pressure will be increasingly on Jurgen Klopp’s successor to maintain that trend going into the 2024/25 season.

There’s no such thing as an easy start to life at Liverpool Football Club, is there?

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!