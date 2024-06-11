(Video) Wataru Endo plays vital role in Japan goal as Blue Samurai romp to 5-0 victory

Wataru Endo played a captain’s role in the build-up to Japan’s opening goal in their 5-0 win over Syria in qualifying action for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

The Blue Samurai were already assured of their passage to the next round of qualification but nonetheless put their opponents to the sword in Hiroshima, closing out their group campaign with a 100% record and six clean sheets out of six.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Liverpool midfielder helped to send the hosts on their way to victory in the 13th minute as he intercepted a loose ball in the middle of the park, initiating a passage of play which culminated in Keito Nakamura crossing for Ayase Ueda to break the deadlock with a firm header.

Former Anfield ace Takumi Minamino later rounded off the scoring, with Endo substituted just after the hour mark as Hajime Moriyasu gave his captain a breather, having done his bit for Japan as they eased to another win.

You can view Endo’s interception prior to the first goal below, taken from TVer‘s live coverage and shared via @cxfootball on X: