Cody Gakpo heaps praise on ‘skilful’ Liverpool teammate who dropped interesting statement yesterday

Cody Gakpo has heaped huge praise on Liverpool teammate Luis Diaz following the Colombian’s interesting statement yesterday.

There had been rumours circulating of late suggesting that our No.7 could be set for a move away from Anfield this summer.

But that now appears unlikely after the 27-year-old confirmed he was ‘very happy’ on Merseyside and was not thinking about leaving the club anytime soon.

Gakpo has now praised the former FC Porto man – labelling the forward as a ‘really nice guy’.

“He is skilful, good dribble, good technique, good vision, really good player, to be fair, on the pitch and off the pitch, really nice guy,” said Gakpo, as per the official Premier League YouTube channel (via Rousing The Kop).

The Barrancas-born talent registered 13 goals and five assists last term (across all competitions).

His tenacity and endless work rate can never be faulted but his finishing and decision making so often lets him down when in the final third.

He was put through an emotional rollercoaster back in October when his father was kidnapped in Colombia but made a goalscoring return to the side to net a late equaliser against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

We believe Diaz will remain a big part of the squad under Arne Slot and look forward to seeing him continue to terrorise defences next season.

Gakpo, meanwhile, will also be looking to flourish under our new head coach after registering 22 goal contributions in 53 games (across all competitions) during the 2023/34 campaign.

