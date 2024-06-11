(Video) ‘Has the quality…’ – Jota is a huge fan of £102m wonderkid Liverpool are looking to sign

Diogo Jota has given a glowing assessment of one player who’s been linked with Liverpool coming into the summer transfer window.

The Reds attacker took part in a quickfire quiz for GOAL’s TikTok channel when he was asked to name one young player who everyone should look out for.

The 27-year-old looked no further than one of his teammates in Portugal’s Euro 2024 squad, replying: “Joao Neves has the quality and the mindset to go really far.”

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Liverpool are reportedly among several clubs ‘pushing to sign’ the Benfica wonderkid, who’s believed to have a whopping £102.3m release clause in his contract at the Estadio da Luz (Liverpool Echo).

The upcoming tournament in Germany could see the 19-year-old truly announce himself on the European stage, and if he does, hopefully Agent Diogo can have a quiet word in the ear of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes with a firsthand testimonial as to the teenager’s vast potential!

You can view Jota’s answers below, via goalglobal on TikTok: