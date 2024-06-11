Liverpool set to open talks with Euro 2024 gem who’s wowed Kuyt; club could cash in this summer

Liverpool could be set to take a step closer towards a potential first signing of the Arne Slot era at Anfield.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are set to commence personal talks with Lutsharel Geertruida in the next few days, although they’re likely to face still competition from fellow suitors Arsenal.

Feyenoord had been hoping to persuade the full-back to remain in Rotterdam, but they’re now resigned to losing him due to the prestige of the clubs who are looking to sign him, and they’d prefer to cash in this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year once his contract expires.

It’s claimed that the Gunners’ strong interest in the 23-year-old could push Liverpool into submitting an offer for the player in an attempt to reunite him with his former boss Slot, and the Premier League duo are confident that the Dutch defender will easily adapt to playing in the English top flight.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Seriously, come on’ – Jamie O’Hara rages at Gareth Southgate decision on Liverpool ace

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Has the quality…’ – Jota is a huge fan of £102m wonderkid Liverpool are looking to sign

Both Liverpool and Arsenal will have a chance to assess Geertruida further at Euro 2024, with the Feyenoord gem having been included in Netherlands’ squad for the tournament.

Playing predominantly at right-back, the 23-year-old – who’s already made a big impression on Anfield cult hero Dirk Kuyt – proved to be a tremendous attacking outlet under Slot last season, scoring nine goals and setting up another five despite his nominally defensive position (Transfermarkt).

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

He ranks among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe over the past year for non-penalty goals, non-penalty xG and progressive passes per game, as well as pass completion (FBref), so he’s evidently a player who can influence a match in an attacking sense.

However, Geertruida falls down in terms of core defensive metrics such as tackles, interceptions and blocks per 90 minutes (FBref), something which may be a concern when facing elite-level Premier League forwards.

There’s also a legitimate question as to whether signing him would hamper Conor Bradley’s development and make it difficult for the Northern Ireland youngster to play regularly for Liverpool, which’d be a shame given how well he performed upon breaking into the team earlier this year.

Nonetheless, the Dutchman would offer the Reds a hugely exciting outlet on either flank (he can also play on the left) and leave Slot with an enviable pick of options in the full-back positions.

READ MORE: A history of Liverpool players at the European Championship