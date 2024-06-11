(Video) Mo Salah had fans going crazy last night following Egypt’s draw with Guinea-Bissau

Mo Salah is a footballing icon and is adored by so many supporters around the world.

Not only in Liverpool or his home nation of Egypt do large crowds gather to catch a glimpse of the 31-year-old but pretty much wherever the forward goes.

Our No.11 was on the scoresheet last night as Egypt played out a 1-1 draw with Guinea-Bissau away from home and after the game Salah uploaded a video to his Instagram page (via @LFCTransferRoom on X) showing supporters having to be held back as he passed them.

Salah is the Arab world’s most iconic sportsman after winning every major trophy possible with Liverpool and becoming the club’s record goalscorer in both Europe and the Premier League.

He joined the Reds from Roma in 2017 and has not looked back since – becoming the club’s highest paid player ever in the summer of 2022.

No matter where he goes fans will follow and that was proved last night with the crazy footage!

Watch below: