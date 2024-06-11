Noel Gallagher makes X-rated Liverpool claim which’ll have Reds fans in rare agreement with him

Given the rivalry that’s built up between Liverpool and Manchester City over the past decade, it’s not every day that Reds fans and Noel Gallagher will be in sync.

However, the former Oasis singer/songwriter has made a claim about Jurgen Klopp’s LFC team which’ll go down a treat on the red half of Merseyside.

In an expletive-laden interview with The Athletic, the 57-year-old said of Liverpool under the German: “His teams were unbelievable and, if it wasn’t for Guardiola, they would have won three leagues. That Liverpool team would have destroyed pretty much every team that came before us.”

Gallagher then delivered the coup de grâce by saying: “When people ask, ‘Would today’s City beat Ferguson’s United side?’, the answer is, ‘Yes, I’ve seen the evidence’. We would have annihilated them. And Liverpool would have f***ing annihilated them, too.”

As a City supporter, the musician rarely misses a chance to throw in a dig at Liverpool, like he did during a concert at the M&S Bank Arena last December by referring to Pep Guardiola as ‘your master, my God’ (Liverpool Echo) and even imploring the locals to boo him on stage.

However, one topic where both parties would find consensus is the mutual dislike of Manchester United, and Reds fans will inevitably lap up the 57-year-old’s claim that Klopp’s LFC side would’ve comprehensively beaten Ferguson’s Old Trafford vintage.

It’s not as wild a claim as one might think at surface level – the Red Devils’ best points tally under the Scot was 92 (in 1993/94), and that was in a 42-match Premier League. Liverpool surpassed that twice on the German’s watch and equalled it on another occasion, each time in a 38-game top flight.

As formidable as United were during their Ferguson peak, they never had to compete with Guardiola’s all-conquering City team, who’ve routinely broken through the 90-point barrier and raised the standards required to become champions of England, even if the spectre of 115 charges still looms large.

The debate that Gallagher’s X-rated claim will throw up is one which’ll invariably draw partisan answers from the fan bases at Anfield and Old Trafford, although neutral observers might just be sufficiently intrigued to pursue the topic further.

