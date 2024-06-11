(Video) ‘Seriously, come on’ – Jamie O’Hara rages at Gareth Southgate decision on Liverpool ace

Jamie O’Hara is far from happy with what Gareth Southgate has done with one Liverpool player.

England’s starting line-up for their first Euro 2024 game against Serbia next Sunday could well feature Trent Alexander-Arnold, who’s been touted to make the first XI after some impressive recent displays.

However, the dilemma as to whether he’s utilised at right-back or in midfield has enraged the ex-Tottenham ace, who blasted the Three Lions boss for using players in different positions to where they generally line out for their clubs.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara fumed: “How are we going into a tournament talking about players who are not even playing in their positions? Phil Foden doesn’t play on the left, Trent doesn’t play in midfield, Kieran Trippier doesn’t play left-back.

“Seriously, come on! It’s getting a little bit stupid. You’ve got top players, just play them in their positions. It’s not hard is it?”

Anyone who’s watched England over the past year would likely concur that Trent has shone in a midfield role, while he also impressed at right-back during the win over Bosnia & Herzegovina last week.

He seems likelier to start in the middle of the park if he’s given the nod by Southgate. While the debate about his best position might rage on, what’s far more clearcut is that the Liverpool vice-captain deserves to be somewhere in the starting XI in five days’ time.

You can view O’Hara’s comments below (from 2:25), via talkSPORT on YouTube: