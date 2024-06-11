(Video) ‘That is positive’ – Training ground footage from Sky Sports will delight Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans will be very happy to see footage captured from one training ground in Germany ahead of Euro 2024.

Scotland’s preparations could’ve been thrown into turmoil following an accidental collision between Andy Robertson and Lawrence Shankland over the weekend which forced the Reds defender out of the session.

However, in an update relayed by Sky Sports, the 30-year-old was seen in training for Steve Clarke’s side on Tuesday morning ahead of their first game of the tournament against the host nation on Friday night.

The reporter stated: “The captain is there. That is positive for Steve Clarke…There he is, Andy Robertson. He had that slight ankle issue but no issues now. He is out there kicking the ball about.”

Scotland fans can breathe a sigh of relief that their skipper is already over his knock from the weekend, while Liverpool supporters will be pleased to see him in action and praying that he and his Anfield teammates can come through the tournament without any serious injuries.

You can view the Scotland training footage below, via @ScotlandSky on X: