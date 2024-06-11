What Fabrizio Romano just heard from Liverpool as Mbappe exit fuels PSG transfer momentum

Reports coming out of Spain suggest momentum is building with regard to PSG’s interest in Luis Diaz.

This follows Kylian Mbappe’s decision to cut ties with the Ligue 1 champions this summer ahead of a move to Real Madrid, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The word coming out of Liverpool, however, is that the Reds still value the Colombian international as an ‘important player’.

“For Luis Diaz, it’s true that Barcelona really like the player but they are also very realistic. At the moment it’s almost impossible for Barca to make it happen unless their situation with Financial Fair Play changes in a super positive way in the next few weeks,” Fabrizio Romano told The Debrief podcast.

“At the moment it’s something that can’t happen. Appreciation is there. It’s normal to appreciate a fantastic player like Luis Diaz but in terms of negotiations it’s not something concrete. Not something we can mention as a concrete possibility.

“For Liverpool he’s still an important player, so Liverpool are not planning to change with Luis Diaz. The only way would be with a crazy, big proposal, but at the moment again it’s all quiet around Luis Diaz.”

More to the point, the 27-year-old continues to enjoy his time on the red half of Merseyside, judging by comments he made after Colombia’s five-goal demolition of the United States.

Will Liverpool buy a winger this summer?

That eventuality seems particularly likely given the value new boss Arne Slot places on dynamic wingers.

One only need glance at the incredible numbers being posted by the likes of Yankuba Minteh in his half-season loan spell at Feyenoord to demonstrate that fact.

We may have to wait until a centre-half is signed first, depending on availability, according to Fabrizio Romano. Though we won’t be surprised in the slightest if it’s followed by offensive reinforcements.

Reports coming out of Liverpool suggest we’re not pushing to reunite our Dutch head coach with his old Feyenoord prodigy.

A surprising discovery given that Newcastle are allegedly willing to let the 19-year-old go for around £40m this summer.

