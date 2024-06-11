Dominik Szoboszlai admits there’s one topic that he’s never brought up with Virgil van Dijk

Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted that there’s one topic he’s never discussed with Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk.

Both men will captain their countries at Euro 2024, with the Hungarian set to become the youngest skipper in the tournament’s history when he leads his nation out against Switzerland on Saturday.

However, the 23-year-old hasn’t spoken to the man with the armband at Anfield about that role, believing that it’s a ‘different’ responsibility at club level compared to national team duty.

Szoboszlai said in an interview with UEFA.com: “Being the captain of a national team is different to being captain of a club, so I didn’t really talk about this with [Virgil] van Dijk, even though he’s the captain of the Dutch national team. I can always ask for help from my predecessors or Gula [Peter Gulacsi] at Leipzig.”

It may seem surprising that Szoboszlai hasn’t broached the subject with Van Dijk during their first year together at Liverpool, although the Hungarian has specified his reasons for not doing so.

Maybe when the 23-year-old becomes firmly established at Anfield, he might then bring it up with the current Reds captain, especially if the armband comes up for grabs further down the line.

The midfielder will likely be aiming to draw upon his experience of captaining his country at a major tournament and transferring those qualitise to club level, should the opportunity to become LFC skipper arise in a few years’ time.

For now, Szoboszlai will seek to lead by example on the pitch for Liverpool and Hungary, and he could be a contender to either take over the armband from Van Dijk or become part of a leadership group on Merseyside, should Arne Slot preserve one of Jurgen Klopp’s standout practices.

