(Photo) New snap shows how Arne Slot is spending his first two weeks as Liverpool head coach

Arne Slot officially began his tenure as Liverpool head coach on 1 June, although it seems he’s been allowing himself a well-earned breather before getting down to business at Anfield.

A photo uploaded to social media shows the 45-year-old relaxing while on holidays with his family, looking suitably chilled as he enjoys some downtime with his nearest and dearest following his departure from Feyenoord.

With many of the Reds’ first-team squad away on international duty, and the players who aren’t with their countries not due to report back to the AXA Training Centre until early July, the Dutchman is rightly taking a bit of chill time before the hustle and bustle of his first season in charge of LFC comes into view.

Here’s hoping that Slot looks just as happy at the end of the 2024/25 campaign with a trophy in his hands as he does while enjoying his holidays!

You can check out the picture of the Slot family below, via @AnfieldSector on X (formerly Twitter):