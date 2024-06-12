Not Summerville: Chief Liverpool scout Barry Hunter ‘made contact’ with Leeds United diamond

Liverpool may have to look beyond Leeds United this summer when it comes to their incomings in the upcoming window.

Ben Jacobs reported that, although the Reds’ chief scout, Barry Hunter, has ‘made contact’ with Archie Gray’s family, it seems unlikely that he’ll depart the Whites this summer.

That’s because the footballer’s family believe Daniel Farke’s outfit remains the best place for his development.

“I’m not sure many of the clubs linked with Gray can offer him the game time necessary for his development. Look at Liverpool, who are very close to the Gray family, and I know for a fact that player, family and those around him respect the people at Liverpool who have made contact, particularly the chief scout Barry Hunter,” the CaughtOffside columnist spoke on the Just Joe Football Show.

“In the Gray family’s opinion, the best place for him is Leeds United and so it is going to take something pretty special, or urgent financially speaking from Leeds’ perspective, to change that.”

The Championship star was ever-present in Leeds’ promotion push, registering 52 appearances across all competitions and only spending two of the club’s second-flight games on the bench.

Where does Archie Gray play for Leeds?

The 18-year-old is described as a central midfielder on Transfermarkt though has intriguingly featured most prominently as a right-back in Leeds’ 2023/24 campaign.

There are, admittedly, 19 outings as a midfielder in amongst that (spread between a holding six role, central midfield and attacking midfield).

It’s a remarkable degree of versatility on show from the youngster early on in his senior footballing career.

Given that we’ve our very own impressive starlet fighting for a place with Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, not to mention a top-notch young holding midfield in Stefan Bajcetic, it’s difficult to see where we find the space for Gray in the squad.

In which case, barring any unforeseen exits on Liverpool’s part, we’d probably agree that he’s better served staying put in West Yorkshire!

