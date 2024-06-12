‘I’m also curious’: Ederson shares intriguing reaction to Liverpool transfer links

Atalanta’s Ederson has found himself enjoying a great deal of links to Arne Slot’s Liverpool following an impressive campaign in Italy.

The Brazilian midfielder played a prominent role in the Serie A side’s Europa League success – a run that saw Gian Piero Gasperini’s men defeat Jurgen Klopp’s Reds 3-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Fabrizio Romano has now relayed comments, made by the footballer to Diario AS, on X (formerly Twitter). The 24-year-old (set to turn 25 in July) has admitted he’s ‘curious about the Premier League’, though conceded an exit is entirely in the hands of his current club.

🚨🇧🇷 Éderson on Liverpool links: “I’m happy at Atalanta, my focus is on Brazil now”. “I like Italy but I’m also curious about the Premier League”. “The only possibility to leave is if Atalanta receive a proposal and then… they decide, it’s up to Atalanta”, told @diarioas. pic.twitter.com/DTuxvvK0o2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

The Campo Grande-born player’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2027.

READ MORE: ‘Fearless’ suspected boyhood Red with 23-g/c drops telling Liverpool hint amid transfer links

READ MORE: David Ornstein reacts to reports now circulating around Trent Alexander-Arnold

Where do Liverpool stand with Ederson?

Reports coming out of France earlier this month had claimed that the Reds were closing in on an agreement in principle with the footballer.

This has since been debunked by trusted insiders Fabrizio Romano and James Pearce. However, that’s not to suggest that we’re not at least curious about what Ederson could offer the current squad.

An official proposal, of course, remains yet to happen, with Liverpool’s recruitment team holding its cards very close to its chest as we approach the opening of the summer window in two days’ time.

Why Teun Koopmeiners will have a say on Ederson’s future…

The word coming from Atalanta is that the club have no intention of parting ways with Ederson if Teun Koopmeiners completes a move to Juventus.

Of course, strongly-held ideas can quickly change if a competitive bid is posted and a player’s head is turned.

Even though Jurgen Klopp is no longer in the building going into the 2024/25 campaign, Liverpool Football Club still holds huge appeal for a lot of top and upcoming footballers in Europe and beyond.

Don’t underestimate our draw!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!