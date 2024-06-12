Editor’s Column: Connor Bradley’s brace and Jeremie Frimpong links all lead to same conclusion

Last week I wrote that Trent Alexander-Arnold should be paired with Declan Rice in midfield for the Euros by Gareth Southgate.

It now looks like the England manager has reached the same conclusion, and will use Liverpool’s no.66 as a deep-lying playmaker in the opening game against Serbia, according to multiple reports, such as this one in the Guardian.

Why he didn’t try this in the years leading up to the tournament is anyone’s guess, but there we go. Better late than never.

It’ll be mighty interesting to see how Trent gets on in a central role with the eyes of the world watching. Theoretically, he should thrive. He has Rice alongside him; a player who is solid defensively and will create a platform from which he can create. He also has a multitude of willing runners ahead of him that he can find with through balls, big diagonals or crosses from deep.

Perhaps Arne Slot is considering Trent centrally, too.

After all, Connor Bradley just scored two goals for Northern Ireland from right-back in their friendly against Andorra. The youngster is an exceptional talent, but his path to minutes will be blocked by Trent if he’s at right-back, with the Scouser rightly expecting to start basically every Premier League game should he be used in this position…

What’s more, there’s been a link today to Jeremie Frimpong in SportBild in Germany. The fullback was one of Europe’s most impressive players last season, securing Bayer Leverkusen the Bundesliga in the process, with the report stating Liverpool have already made an enquiry.

In truth, the source isn’t great, but if there’s a smidgen of truth in it, it does suggest a right-back to battle with Bradley might be purchased and that Trent can move full-time into midfield.

Don’t get me wrong, Trent can still very much do a job at right-back, but he clearly doesn’t want to play there anymore.

While he was likely happy to do what Jurgen Klopp asked of him, he may feel like he has more power in the situation with Slot, a manager who is taking charge of his first big club.

If ever there was a time for Trent to make positional demands, especially considering his contract is up in 2025, it’s now.

One of sporting director Richard Hughes’ priority jobs this summer is to tie Trent down for the foreseeable, and the promise of more money, potential future captaincy and a regular spot in midfield might help.

Of course, with Trent and Bradley both capable of playing right-back, along with Joe Gomez, it isn’t the position Liverpool need to strengthen most.

In fact, we’re probably weaker at left-back given Andy Robertson’s age and recent injuries and the fact Kostas Tsimikas isn’t top level.

Then we require another centre-back, a holding midfielder and a right-winger. That’s before mentioning another backup keeper should Caoimhín Kelleher leave.

It’s going to be hectic, especially considering not much is often done during major competitions.

Strap yourselves in!