‘Monitoring him’: Youssouf Fofana transfer outcome 100% certain amid Fabrizio Romano update

Youssouf Fofana’s future is destined to lie beyond the borders of Fontvieille.

The AS Monaco midfielder is now understood to be ‘100%’ set to depart the Ligue 1 outfit this summer, with a fresh challenge eyed.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Premier Clubs ‘keep monitoring’ the 25-year-old ahead of the opening of the summer window on June 14.

🚨🇫🇷 Youssouf Fofana, expected to leave AS Monaco but currently not on Paris Saint-Germain shortlist. PSG are looking at different kind of players in that position, based on Luis Enrique’s requests. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League clubs keep monitoring him. pic.twitter.com/BAQLv1itQC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

Liverpool Football Club are reportedly interested (Daily Mail) in the French international’s services.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

It remains to be seen whether the Reds intend to bolster the No.6 position after having signed Wataru Endo from Stuttgart last summer to fill the space vacated by Fabinho.

READ MORE: How Gravenberch really feels about Klopp as biggest hint on Liverpool future dropped

READ MORE: What Ryan Gravenberch’s father just admitted about Arne Slot amid Klopp claim

Are Liverpool looking to sign Ederson this summer?

We know Arne Slot’s side is supposedly partly interested in Ederson and his qualities.

The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive season with Atalanta in 2023/24, helping steer Gian Piero Gasperini’s side toward Europa League success.

However, as far as we’re aware, Liverpool have yet to post an official bid. We’re certainly not close to agreeing personal terms as reported elsewhere.

When comparing the Brazilian to Monaco’s Fofana, however, we’d also be inclined to argue the latter is a more appealing fit.

Only time will tell whether either are serious targets for new sporting director Richard Hughes and Co.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!