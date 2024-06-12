Hands off: Liverpool set to take firm stance over Reds stalwart who’s wanted by European giants

Liverpool have reportedly issued a firm stance on one player who’s being sought by a European giant.

According to The Mirror, new Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is targeting a summer raid for Joe Gomez, whose versatility is highly appreciated by the ex-Manchester City defender.

However, Anfield chiefs are set to take an emphatic hands-off standpoint, as they naturally don’t want to lose one of the club’s most valued players, who’s under contract for three more years with the Reds.

Liverpool are quite right to take a no-nonsense stance on Gomez, who was excellent last season and has grown into a reliable and experienced figure at Anfield.

The club’s longest-serving current player can be entrusted in any defensive role and, ironically for someone who’s been through some serious injuries, was one of the few Reds to be consistently available throughout 2023/24.

Just as Chelsea are adamant that LFC target Levi Colwill won’t be sold this summer, the Merseysiders must stick to their insistence that neither Bayern nor anyone else can come along and pluck the 27-year-old from Arne Slot’s squad.

Back in the days when Liverpool were regularly failing to even finish in the top five of the Premier League, it would’ve been understandable if players at Anfield had eyes on a move to one of Europe’s elite outfits in order to advance their career.

However, the Reds are no longer a stepping stone to bigger things, and we don’t see any reason why Gomez would want to depart – certainly not for a club where chaos reigns as often as it does in Munich.

