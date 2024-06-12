What Ryan Gravenberch’s father just admitted about Arne Slot amid Klopp claim

Ryan Gravenberch Snr appears to be looking forward to seeing his son work with Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot.

The former Feyenoord boss has already officially started work at Liverpool on June 1 and will await the return of the bulk of his new playing squad ahead of the European Championship.

“I don’t think he has spoken to Slot yet, but Ryan is happy that he is coming,” the Dutchman’s father told ESPN.

“Although he loved playing under Klopp, Slot’s playing style suits Ryan a little better. Slot plays more like Manchester City and Arsenal, under Klopp Liverpool played more directly. Slot’s game suits Ryan better from Ajax’s training.”

The ex-Ajax midfielder has been called up to Ronald Koeman’s 26-man squad for the upcoming tournament in Germany alongside fellow Reds Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo.

Follow Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: ‘I’m also curious’: Ederson shares intriguing reaction to Liverpool transfer links

READ MORE: ‘Fearless’ suspected boyhood Red with 23-g/c drops telling Liverpool hint amid transfer links

How did Ryan Gravenberch’s first season at Liverpool go?

The 22-year-old didn’t pull up trees in his opening campaign in English football. In fairness, though, he was joining a midfield in dire need of reinforcements following a dismal 2022/23 season.

Gravenberch registered six goal contributions in 38 games for Liverpool (across all competitions) last term.

Could Ryan Gravenberch be sold this summer?

It would be incredibly unfair, in our view here at Empire of the Kop, if Arne Slot’s men were to part ways with the footballer this summer.

Our No.38 still carries bags of potential. At 22 years of age time is most certainly on his side when it comes to fulfilling his talent ceiling at Anfield.

Either way, despite reports to the contrary, Christian Falk made clear there’s no intention for Gravenberch to return to Germany in the upcoming window.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Questions Arne Slot must answer at Liverpool, where Amorim went wrong and much more!