How Gravenberch really feels about Klopp as biggest hint on Liverpool future dropped

One can only imagine what goes through a professional footballer’s head if they’re not starting most games under a new manager.

Despite coming in and out of the Liverpool starting-XI throughout 2023/24, Ryan Gravenberch holds no grudges against Jurgen Klopp.

In fact, the German tactician’s treatment of his summer 2023 signing has garnered plaudits.

“Despite the extremely busy schedule and all the things Klopp has to take into account in his work, he continued to invest a lot of time and personal interest in Ryan,” the Dutchman’s father told ESPN.

“Ryan and Klopp have had a lot of conversations. They’ve done that all season. That may sound logical, but it really doesn’t work that way at many clubs and trainers.

“Klopp has been very good to Ryan. He was helpful and nice, but on the other hand he could also be tough and he sometimes put Ryan on the bench in important matches. That’s right, he plays in the world top.”

It’s worth noting that the former Ajax man almost doubled his minutes (1,835) last term from his final campaign with Bayern Munich (937).

What is Ryan Gravenberch feeling about Arne Slot?

The pair have yet to have a conversation, according to Ryan Gravenberch Snr.

That said, the early impression is that Arne Slot’s arrival at Liverpool Football Club can only mean good news for the 22-year-old’s development in the sport.

“Although he loved playing under Klopp, Slot’s playing style suits Ryan a little better. Slot plays more like Manchester City and Arsenal, under Klopp Liverpool played more directly. Slot’s game suits Ryan better from Ajax’s training,” the midfielder’s father is quoted as saying on the matter of the ex-Feyenoord head coach.

We know how capable both Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai can be for the club. If our new manager can also get a tune out of their Dutch teammate on a consistent basis – we’ll be in for a treat in 2024/25!

