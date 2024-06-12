Jurgen Klopp’s agent responds to rumours he’s secured his next job in football

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be following in Arne Slot’s footsteps in enjoying a well-deserved break from football ahead of the European Championship this summer.

Yet, if the rumours are to be believed, the German tactician is allegedly gearing up join Red Bull as the organisation’s new football boss.

However, the 56-year-old’s agent, Marc Kosicke, told Sky Germany’s Forian Plettenberg (via X) that the claim is ‘total nonsense’.

🚨The rumors have been around for a long time. Now there’s a report that Jürgen #Klopp will become the new football boss of Red Bull! His agent Marc Kosicke told me for Sky: "Total nonsense. There's nothing to it!"@SkySportDE 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/ZmX6zB94xM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 12, 2024

The former Mainz head coach finished the 2023/24 campaign with the Carabao Cup to his name following a glittering managerial career on the red half of Merseyside.

What next for Jurgen Klopp?

A role of such intensity would perhaps come a little out of the blue for Klopp so soon after leaving the Liverpool job.

Certainly, in our opinion, we’d be considerably less surprised if the German’s sabbatical was to be followed by taking over the German national side.

Of course, barring an early exit from the upcoming Euros of embarrassing proportions, that eventuality is somewhat unlikely considering Julian Nagelsmann extended his terms with the DFB until the 2026 World Cup.

In the meantime, we hope to see Jurgen just enjoying his newfound free time with his wife, Ulla, and family.

If anyone deserves an extended break, it’s 100% Jurgen Klopp.

