Dates for the diary: When will Liverpool’s 10 players at Euro 2024 be in group stage action?

We’re now only two days away from the beginning of Euro 2024, with the tournament set to whet the appetite of football fans across the continent until the new club season comes into view later in the summer.

There’ll be 10 Liverpool players in total at the finals in Germany, so LFC supporters will have plenty of interest throughout the group stage and beyond.

Make sure you don’t miss out on watching the Reds in action at the Euros with our guide to every fixture featuring a member of Arne Slot’s squad – we’ve kept it to the group games for now as obviously the composition of the knockout rounds won’t be formed for another two weeks.

Friday 14 June

Germany v Scotland (8pm)

There’ll be Liverpool representation in the opening match of Euro 2024 as Andy Robertson leads out Scotland for the tournament opener against the host nation, having also captained his country at the previous finals three years ago.

He could come up against a former Anfield teammate in Emre Can, who’s been added to the Germany squad after Aleksandar Pavlovic was forced to pull out due to illness.

Saturday 15 June

Hungary v Switzerland (2pm)

Another Liverpool player wearing the armband for his country is Dominik Szoboszlai, who’ll be aiming to atone for the heartbreak of missing out on Euro 2020.

He leads Hungary into battle against a Switzerland side featuring a former Red in Xherdan Shaqiri, who’ll be seeking to score at a third successive European Championship. If he does, the chances are it’ll be a show-stopping moment of brilliance – he doesn’t do tap-ins!

Sunday 16 June

Poland v Netherlands (2pm)

The Oranje have the biggest Liverpool representation of any team at Euro 2024, with three Reds in Virgil van Dijk (also captaining his country), Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

The former two are likely starters, with the ex-Bayern Munich midfielder probably left hoping to make an impact off the bench. Ex-LFC midfielder Gini Wijnaldum could potentially block the 22-year-old’s passage to the starting XI.

Serbia v England (8pm)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the most talked-about players in the England squad in the lead-up to the finals, with debate raging as to whether or not he’ll start against Serbia next weekend.

Joe Gomez is also with his national team at the Euros, although he didn’t start in either of last week’s warm-up friendlies and may need to make the most of any opportunities afforded to him by Gareth Southgate if he’s to break into the starting XI.

Monday 17 June

Austria v France (8pm)

Reports from France suggest that Ibrahima Konate is likely to start ahead of William Saliba in Les Bleus’ tournament opener, something which’d delight Liverpool fans and probably infuriate their Arsenal counterparts.

Tuesday 18 June

Portugal v Czech Republic (8pm)

Having scored against Croatia and provided an assist against Republic of Ireland in recent days, Diogo Jota arrives at Euro 2024 in fine form for Portugal, and he should get the nod to start from Roberto Martinez next week.

Vitezslav Jaros, who was on loan from Liverpool at Sturm Graz in the second half of 2023/24 and won the double in Austria, is set for a watching brief as a backup goalkeeper for the Czechs.

Wednesday 19 June

Germany v Hungary (5pm)

Szoboszlai and Hungary take on the host nation in their second Group A match – the teams drew 2-2 when they met in the group stage at Euro 2020.

The 23-year-old previously called Germany his home when he was at RB Leipzig for two years before koving to Liverpool last July.

Scotland v Switzerland (8pm)

Robertson was ever-present for Scotland at Euro 2020, and barring injury or suspension he seems sure to start againt Shaqiri and Switzerland in a game that both teams might be privately targeting as their best chance of a victory in Group A.

Thursday 20 June

Denmark v England (5pm)

Trent and Gomez could see action against the Danes in Frankfurt, in what is a repeat of the Euro 2020 semi-final that England won 2-1 at Wembley.

Friday 21 June

Netherlands v France (8pm)

This’ll likely be the first match of Euro 2024 to see Liverpool players lining out against each other on the pitch, with Konate potentially facing three of his Anfield teammates in Leipzig, where the 25-year-old played his club football prior to joining the Reds in 2021.

These two nations advanced from the same qualifying group, with Les Bleus winning both meetings (4-0 at home, 2-1 away).

Saturday 22 June

Georgia v Czech Republic (2pm)

Jaros’ side face the only debutants at the tournament in their second match in Hamburg, and the Czech will be aiming to stave off an upset against Khvica Kvaratskhelia and co.

Turkey v Portugal (5pm)

Should Jota and Portugal begin with a win over the Czechs, a repeat result against Turkey would book their passage to the last 16 with a match to spare.

Sunday 23 June

Scotland v Hungary (8pm)

The final round of group games sees Robertson and Szoboszlai coming up against each other as captains of their respective countries. Scotland will be hoping to have made history by the end of the night, having never previously advanced from the first round of a major tournament.

Tuesday 25 June

Netherlands v Austria (5pm)

The Oranje beat Austria 2-0 in the group stage at Euro 2020 and will be seeking a similar result here, although Ralf Rangnick’s side could prove tricky opponents and may be battling to stay in the tournament.

France v Poland (5pm)

Elsewhere in Group C, Konate and France will either be aiming to carry momentum into the knockout rounds or fighting to stave off a shock group exit. Les Bleus defeated Poland 3-1 in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup, a game in which Liverpool’s number 5 didn’t feature.

England v Slovenia (8pm)

Trent and Gomez will hope not to be in the same scenario as when these teams last met at a major tournament in the 2010 World Cup, when England had to win to stay in the competition. That time, an unconvincing 1-0 win took them through at Slovenia’s expense.

Wednesday 26 June

Georgia v Portugal (8pm)

Portugal will hope to have already booked their passage to the last 16 by the time they face Georgia in Gelsenkirchen. If that is the case, then Jota might be given the night off by Roberto Martinez to keep him fresh for the knockout stages.

Czech Republic v Turkey (8pm)

Conversely, should the Czechs have the luxury of booking their place in the round of 16 by the time they face Turkey, Jaros might be given a runout by Ivan Hasek in place of likely first-choice Jindrich Stanek.

When these teams met at the end of the Euro 2008 group stage, Czech Republic blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 in a classic encounter, a result which took the Eastern European side through to the quarter-finals instead.

